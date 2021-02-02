Transfer round-up: Shane Long joins Bournemouth, Minamino heads to Southampton and Everton sign King

Shane Long has made a short move down the English south coast after leaving Southampton to seal a loan deal to Championship side Bournemouth, following in the footsteps of his fellow Ireland striker Troy Parrott by securing a transfer deadline day loan move.

With Joshua King leaving Bournemouth to sign for Everton, the Cherries needed a striker to fill the void and they managed to get a deal to sign Republic of Ireland striker Long before the deadline.

Long has earned 85 senior caps for Republic of Ireland since his debut in September 2007, scoring 17 goals, and he was welcomed to his new club by Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall.

"I am delighted to bring an attacker of Shane’s experience and quality to the club," said Tindall.

"As well as his undoubted technical ability, Shane’s character, maturity and leadership skills are something we have been searching for to add to what is a relatively young squad.

"He has played at the highest level for the majority of his career – including the past nine seasons – and we are hoping to bring the best out of him over the coming months as we aim to gain promotion back to the Premier League."

Takumi Minamino's loan move from Liverpool to Southampton allowed Long to seal his switch to Bournemouth, with the Japanese star leaving Jurgen Klopp's squad after failing to impress with the Premier League champions.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said: "I am very pleased to welcome Takumi to our squad for the rest of this season.

"He will help provide another good attacking option, and is importantly the right profile of player for us.

"This will give us some additional depth in our squad at an important time, and I am looking forward to beginning work with him on the training pitch."

Now Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping Long can find some form by playing regular first-team football, along with his fellow Ireland striker Parrott, who also completed a move on deadline day as he joined League One side Ipswich.

"I'm really happy to be here," Parrott told iFollow Ipswich. "There are some good players here and I'm looking forward to the second half of the season.

"It was great to get out for my first training session this morning and the lads gave me a really nice welcome.

"I love a challenge and I want to be part of something. I'm excited to get going and I want to score some goals for this club.

"I will work hard for the team and I'm ready to play. I played last weekend so I'm feeling good in terms of match sharpness and I can't wait to get started."

Parrott was recalled by Tottenham from his loan spell as they want him to play in a side that uses him as a central striker, but he has been playing for much of his time a Millwall in a wide role.

West Brom completed the deadline day loan signings of England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal and Turkey midfielder Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo.

The pair have moved to the Hawthorns for the rest of the season to aid the Baggies’ battle against relegation from the Premier League, with the club 19th in the table ahead of Tuesday’s trip to rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Fellow strugglers Fulham have strengthened their forward options in a bid to retain their top-flight spot, signing Bordeaux striker Josh Maja on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Maja spent time in Fulham’s youth set-up before leaving for Sunderland in 2015 and then Bordeaux four years later. The 22-year-old’s return to Craven Cottage includes an option for the deal to be made permanent.

There were no incomings to boost Manchester United’s Premier League title bid but teenager Teden Mengi will spend the rest of the season playing under Wayne Rooney at Derby.

Chelsea chose not to send Billy Gilmour out on loan. New Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wanted the teen star to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Galatasaray completed the signing of United States defender DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle, who signed Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Glenn Murray is looking forward to working with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton again after he completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

The 37-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Watford, but was recalled by the Seagulls and allowed to bring his long association with the Premier League club to an end.

West Ham defender Winston Reid joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old New Zealand international spent the first half of the season on loan with MLS side Sporting Kansas City after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in March 2018.

Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga joined Elche on loan for the rest of the season.

The Argentinian has not featured for Spurs this season, falling behind Joe Hart in the pecking order as understudy to number one and club captain Hugo Lloris.

Another keeper, Jonas Lossl, left Everton to return to Danish side Midtjylland, his first professional club.

The 32-year-old did not make a first-team appearance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side following his move from Huddersfield in 2019.

The Toffees later confirmed young right-back Jonjoe Kenny will join Celtic on loan until the end of the campaign.

PA Media