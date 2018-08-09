Sport Premier League

Thursday 9 August 2018

Transfer deadline day: Teams rush to complete last minute deals as Man United scramble to add a defender

Jose Mourinho has been keen to add to his defensive line-up throughout this summer (Nick Potts/PA).
Kevin Palmer

The transfer deadline closes for Premier League clubs today at 5pm, with teams scrambling to close deals ahead of the fast approaching deadline. Keep up to date with all the moves in our live blog:

 

Online Editors

