Transfer deadline day: Teams rush to complete last minute deals as Man United scramble to add a defender
The transfer deadline closes for Premier League clubs today at 5pm, with teams scrambling to close deals ahead of the fast approaching deadline. Keep up to date with all the moves in our live blog:
Online Editors
Related Content
- Chelsea confirm the capture of Croatia World Cup star Mateo Kovacic
- Man United make contact with Atletico Madrid over surprise move for top centre back
- Transfers centre – live