Transfer Deadline Day: Ryan Gravenberch flies in for Liverpool medical; Man United close in on Tottenham defender

Transfer deadline day is upon us as Premier League clubs have until 11pm BST this evening to wrap up their deals, with some frantic last-minute buying and selling guaranteed.

Liverpool closing in on another midfield signing as fee is agreed for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has embarked on a complete rebuild of his midfield this summer and now he is set to add the final piece to his jigsaw.

After weeks of speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, a fee has been agreed worth €40m to bring the Dutch international to Anfield.

Gravenberch has been on the fringes of the Bayern first team over the last couple of seasons, with Manchester United also believed to be tracking the talented 21-year-old.

Yet sources close to Gravenberch have suggested Liverpool was always his first-choice destination, with Klopp set to unveil a third midfield signing this summer.

After Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister made a bright start to this season following their summer moves to Liverpool, Gravenberch is set to add another youthful option to Klopp’s plan as he arrives ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Gravenberch started just three games for Bayern in the Bundesliga last season and he made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg on Sunday.

Manchester United looking to make deadline-beating move for Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon is the frontrunner to fill Manchester United’s need for a left-back before the transfer deadline, it is understood.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone from too many options in that area to being left light after Luke Shaw’s muscle injury compounded the absence of Tyrell Malacia and recent exits.

Alex Telles last month made a permanent switch to Al-Nassr and Brandon Williams’ loan move to Ipswich was announced the day before Shaw’s extended absence became public.

United have scoured the market for a left-back since then, with Reguilon looking the most likely option to join on loan as Friday’s deadline looms.

Tottenham in talks for Forest star

Tottenham Hotspur are still in talks with Nottingham Forest over Brennan Johnson but, with a huge distance in terms of the fee, it is expected that the deal goes to the very last hours of the window and may not be agreed at all.

There is currently a huge difference between the two positions, with the situation tempered by the fact the two figures involved are two of the hardest negotiators in the Premier League, in Daniel Levy and Evangelos Marinakis.

Forest had already set a price of £40m, although Brentford have already gone to that only to get rebuffed. Marianakis is understood to see the west London club as a direct rival.

Celtic could continue to be busy on transfer deadline day

Celtic got more business done ahead of transfer deadline day, but the Scottish champions could still be busy in the market ahead of midnight.

Defender Nat Phillips joined Brendan Rodgers’ squad on loan from Liverpool on Thursday after Honduran winger Luis Palma signed 24 hours earlier.

The Hoops are reported to be closing in on a loan move for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo.

Rodgers had stressed after last weekend’s cinch Premiership draw with St Johnstone that the club needed to improve the team after strengthening the squad earlier in the window.

Sead Haksabanovic has been linked with potential moves to PAOK and Stoke after appearing to express frustration over a lack of game time on social media.

Another player keen for more game time, 18-year-old Ireland midfielder Rocco Vata, is understood to be wanted by Verona and Club Brugge.