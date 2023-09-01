Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool expect to receive £200m bid for Salah, Conor Gallagher’s Spurs move hits snag, Man Utd sign two

Conor Gallagher's move to Tottenham Hotspur could be in doubt

Transfer deadline day is upon us as Premier League clubs have until 11pm BST this evening to wrap up their deals, with some frantic last-minute buying and selling guaranteed.

The Telegraph has reported that Saudi Arabia are expected to come back with a £200million bid for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool rejected Al-Ittihad’s initial £150 million approach.

Salah has been the subject of interest from the Middle East for some time and the PA news agency understands a verbal offer was made on Friday.

However, the club have rejected it out of hand and consider the matter closed as the forward is not for sale.

The offer is understood to have been £100m up front with a further £50m in add-ons.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the club are not planning any late deadline day moves

The Telegraph has reported that Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher are running out of time with the club currently unable to match the £45 million valuation from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United have rubber-stamped Jonny Evans’ return to the club on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old Northern Ireland defender was a free agent after leaving Leicester this summer.

Meanwhile, Brighton have signed Fati on a season-long loan from the Catalan giants.

The 20-year-old Spain international made 36 LaLiga appearances last season for Xavi's men as they went on to win the title.

"This is a great deal for all of us," Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said on the Premier League club's website.

"I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be."

Fati came through the Barcelona academy, making his senior debut in August 2019 and later became the club's youngest goalscorer in both LaLiga and the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest have made Callum Hudson-Odoi their third signing of a busy transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old winger, capped three times by England, has signed a three-year contract after leaving Chelsea, where he broke through as a youngster and became a Champions League winner, making a total of 126 appearances.

"It's massive for me to be here and I can't wait to get started," Hudson-Odoi said. "It's a new chapter for me.

"I know a couple of the boys already which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it's nice to be here and see familiar faces around."

Hudson-Odoi's arrival followed the loan signing of Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares and the arrival of Argentina midfielder Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna on a five-year contract.

Remo Freuler has left to join Bologna as part of the Dominguez deal.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United were all doing early business.

City completed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3m deal on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement on a £53million move - a club-record sale for Wolves.

The 25-year-old Portugal international was keen to move to the Etihad Stadium and did not train with Wolves in order to push the move through.

Midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21, heads the other way, joining the Molineux club on a season-long loan with the option to make the switch permanent next summer.

Doyle's exit follows that of fellow City academy product Cole Palmer, who has joined Chelsea on a seven-year contract.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

United confirmed the signing of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce before announcing that Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon had arrived on loan from Tottenham until June 2024.

Bayindir, 25, has signed an initial four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.

He is the second goalkeeper signed by the Red Devils this summer and will provide competition to fellow new arrival Andre Onana.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," Bayindir said in the statement announcing his signing.

Reguilon, 26, who has also played for Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, has moved to Old Trafford after United lost left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to injury.

"In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down," Reguilon told the United website.

"Having spoken to the manager (Erik ten Hag), I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

Japhet Tanganga has also left Tottenham by joining Bundesliga side Augsburg on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

Aston Villa brought in French defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The centre-half spent last season on loan at Spurs, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool closing in on another midfield signing as fee is agreed for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has embarked on a complete rebuild of his midfield this summer and now he is set to add the final piece to his jigsaw.

After weeks of speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, a fee has been agreed worth €40m to bring the Dutch international to Anfield.

Gravenberch has been on the fringes of the Bayern first team over the last couple of seasons, with Manchester United also believed to be tracking the talented 21-year-old.

Yet sources close to Gravenberch have suggested Liverpool was always his first-choice destination, with Klopp set to unveil a third midfield signing this summer.

After Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister made a bright start to this season following their summer moves to Liverpool, Gravenberch is set to add another youthful option to Klopp’s plan as he arrives ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Gravenberch started just three games for Bayern in the Bundesliga last season and he made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg on Sunday.

