Transfer deadline day: €15m fee for Ronaldo move to Man Utd confirmed, Jordan Henderson deal announced

It’s transfer deadline day again – we will keep you up to date with all the latest moves as the window comes to a close.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return has been confirmed after he signed a two-year deal with the club.

The 36-year-old’s move – a stand-out highlight of the transfer window which closes today – was teed-up on Friday and rubber-stamped just after 9.30am.

Juventus said that United had agreed to pay €15m (£12.86m) for their former forward, with the deal potentially rising by a further £6.86m, and the Red Devils soon said he had signed a two-year contract with the option for a third.

The five-time world player of the year, who was being linked with Manchester City prior to it emerging that he was set to head back to Old Trafford, is returning 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid.

The statement said: "Juventus Football Club announces that an agreement with Manchester United FC for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of €15m payable in five financial years, which might be increased, up to a maximum of €8m, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player."

He had six seasons with the Red Devils that saw him score 118 goals in 292 appearances and help them win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo then spent nine years with Real, during which he tasted Champions League glory a further four times and became the LaLiga outfit's all-time top scorer, before moving to Juventus in 2018.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ronaldo, who has scored 109 times in 179 Portugal appearances and was captain for their European Championship success in 2016, was joint top scorer at this summer's Euros with five goals.

Juventus have moved quickly to replace him, bringing in Everton's Moise Kean on a two-year loan.

Juve say the loan will be turned into a permanent deal subject to certain conditions being met over the course of the next two years, with a loan fee of €7m being paid to Everton.

Twenty-one-year-old Kean joined Everton from Juventus in 2019 and scored four goals across 39 appearance, while he had a successful loan spell on loan at Paris St Germain last season and had been linked with a move to the French capital prior to Lionel Messi's arrival.

LIVERPOOL

Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.

The 31-year-old captain has made 394 appearances for the Reds, scoring 30 goals, since joining from Sunderland in 2011.

Henderson skippered the side to Champions League glory in 2019 and the Premier League title the following season.

It's understood the England midfielder’s new deal runs to the summer of 2025.

Henderson told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

WEST HAM

West Ham have strengthened their squad ahead of a busy season, which will take in Europa League action, with the signing of Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old – known to Premier League fans for a short stint at Everton – has 26 caps and six goals for his country.

He joins for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow, having been named Russian Premier League player of the year in 2020.