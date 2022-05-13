| 10.4°C Dublin

Tottenham’s deadly duo heap pressure on Gunners

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Arsenal 0

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min and Ryan Sessegnon. Photo: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters Expand

Miguel Delaney

It’s still Arsenal by a nose, just, but that’s after they lost their heads. Tottenham Hotspur might have got the benefit of some decisions, but they also took impressive advantage of Arsenal’s chaotic response to all of that.

Antonio Conte’s side were consequently worthy winners on the night, and full value for this emphatic 3-0 win.

