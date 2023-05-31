Tottenham will reject early transfer offer from Manchester United for Harry Kane as Real Madrid enter picture

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores against Leeds on the last day of the season

Tottenham will knock back a Manchester United move for Harry Kane this summer, even though the England captain is entering the last year of his contract.

Spurs insist Kane will not be allowed join a Premier League rival under any circumstances and would rather risk him walking away for free in a year.

United are planning to test Spurs’ resolve to keep Kane with an offer early in the transfer window, but chairman Daniel Levy will give any interest short shrift.

The north London club are desperate to keep their talismanic striker but would be compelled to listen to serious offers from overseas, although it would take a sizeable bid from the likes of Real Madrid to persuade negotiations.

Reports in Spain suggest Madrid want Kane as a replacement for Karim Benzema if the Frenchman accepts a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Kane is reluctant to move overseas as he chases Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record of 266. However, a compelling offer from Los Blancos might change that.

He scored 30 League goals this season to move within 47 of Shearer, finishing as the second-highest goal scorer in Europe behind Erling Haaland.

Kane, 30 in July, has previously suggested he could hold contract talks with the club over the summer. However, Tottenham's ability to convince him to sign a contract extension is greatly hampered by a dismal eighth-placed finish and another year without a trophy.