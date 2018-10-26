Tottenham to remain at Wembley until the end of the year

With work at their new stadium still ongoing, the Premier League club have announced that fixtures against Chelsea, Southampton, Burnley, Bournemouth and Wolves will take place at the national stadium.

Spurs, whose remaining two home Champions League games are already booked in at Wembley, had been hoping to move into their new 62,000-seater stadium in September.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "There isn't an hour that goes by when I am not asked when we will be able to stage our first game at our new home.

"I wish I was able to confirm an exact opening date and fixture. However, in light of factors completely outside of our control, contractors missing deadlines and possible future unforeseen issues, we are naturally being cautious in respect of our timetable for our test events and official opening game.

"Whilst we are conscious of the need to keep pressure on our contractors to deliver as soon as possible, we are also acutely aware of how difficult the lack of clarity is for you, our supporters, to plan around games, particularly those at Christmas and New Year.

"In light of the above, and taking into account the restricted availability of manpower over the festive period, we have taken the decision to confirm today that all home games will be played at Wembley Stadium up to and including the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 29 December."

