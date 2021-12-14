Tottenham re-open training ground as hopes rise over Leicester clash despite fresh Covid cases

Tottenham have re-opened the first-team areas of their training ground, raising the prospect of their Premier League fixture at Leicester on Thursday going ahead.

Spurs shut their training ground last week after a Covid outbreak at the club and were forced to call off their Europa Conference League fixture against Rennes and postpone their trip to Brighton.

There were reports on Monday of a further positive test in the first-team squad and an outbreak in the club’s Under-23 squad, but the picture is now looking more promising.

Antonio Conte took a skeleton squad for a training sessions on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and Spurs re-opened the first-team areas of their training ground on Tuesday, raising hopes that they would be able to field a team at the King Power Stadium.

Daily testing will continue but Tottenham are planning as if the Leicester game is going ahead.

Spurs will be desperate to fulfil the fixture because they already have two Premier League games in hand.

The game does remain in doubt, however, not least because Leicester were still missing seven players of their own due to Covid or illness for Sunday’s 4-0 win over Newcastle.

© Evening Standard