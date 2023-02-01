Tottenham manager Antonio Conte undergoes surgery for cholecystitis after severe abdominal pain

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte with Oliver Skipp after the FA Cup fourth round match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gall bladder today, the Premier League club have announced.

The Italian, 53, became unwell with severe abdominal pain and following medical assessment, it was decided an operation was needed and he will face a spell away from the dugout to recover.

"Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation," a Tottenham statement read.

"Everyone at the club wishes him well."

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini seems likely to step in when the north London club host Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs also face Premier League matches against Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea this month, as well as a trip to the San Siro for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan on February 14.