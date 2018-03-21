Tottenham officials have given little hint that they will yield to the wage demands of defender Toby Alderweireld over the last few months, with his departure from the club now appearing to be inevitable this summer.

Tottenham officials have given little hint that they will yield to the wage demands of defender Toby Alderweireld over the last few months, with his departure from the club now appearing to be inevitable this summer.

Tottenham look set to sell Toby Alderweireld, but where will he go this summer?

Alderweireld fully aware that he can earn considerably more than the £100,000-a-week deal that has been put on the table by Spurs chiefs, with some of biggest clubs in world football eager to swoop for a player who could have a transfer could be just £50m.

A clause in the contract of the Belgian centre-back will allow Alderweireld to leave Spurs for £25m in the summer of 2019, so there is an expectation that his club will look to sell him now to ensure they collect the maximum amount for a player who has become a back-up choice centre-back to Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez in what has been an injury hit season. Where will he end up? Here is your Independent.ie guide to his most likely destinations:

MANCHESTER UNITED United's eagerness to embrace swap deals for players manager Jose Mourinho deems to be surplus to requirements could make Alderweireld's move to Old Trafford a real possibility this summer. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino remains a firm admirer of United defender Luke Shaw after the duo worked together at Southampton, while Tottenham may also be interested in reviving a move for Anthony Martial, who was the subject of transfer interest from Spurs last summer.

REAL MADRID Reports in Spain have suggested the reigning European champions are keen to recruit Alderweireld and in a summer when they are expected to make at least two expensive signings, the £50m price tag on Tottenham's centre-back would appeal to Bernabeu chiefs. Spurs have been linked with moves to sign Real Madrid stars Luke Modric and Isco in recent months so a possible swap deal may suit all parties.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN The French champions-elect made some big defensive mistakes in their Champions League defeat against Real Madrid and the new manager likely to be be handed the keys to the PSG fortune would be wise to made Alderweireld his top target. PSG could match Alderweireld's wage demands, but he would get more competitive football in Spain or by remaining in England's Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino, pictured, is not involved in contract talks with Toby Alderweireld MANCHESTER CITY City have been displayed their eagerness to sign Tottenham's unwanted defenders last summer when they signed Kyle Walker and with Vincent Kompany's injury problems a recurring theme in recent years, Alderweireld could be his successor at the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence.

The Premier League champions-elect refused to pay the £75m asking price to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January, but expect them to be in the mix for Alderweireld.

BARCELONA The latest reports in Spain suggest Barca will lodge their interest in signing Alderweireld imminently and he may find it tough to turn down a move to a team that would be bolstered by his robust and stylish defensive style. Barca are not noted for their defensive qualities and Alderweireld would be a wonderful addition to their ranks. VERDICT Manchester United are the early front-runners to sign Alderweireld and even though the transfer window will not open for business until mid-summer, it is safe to assume that agent Stijn Francis is already staging informal talks over a potential transfer for his star client.

The centre-back is in a strong position in this deal as his reduced fee could translate into a wages bonus for Alderweireld, with the 29-year-old's poor injury record in recent months not affecting his status as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

He would be a huge upgrade on Chris Smalling, Daley Blind or Phil Jones in the United backline, with Mourinho likely to place Alderweireld at the top of his wanted list.

Online Editors