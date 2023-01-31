Tottenham Hotspur’s Irish full-back Matt Doherty in Madrid to finalise surprise loan move with Atletico

Matt Doherty is set for a shock deadline day loan move to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

News of the imminent deal broke in Spain today, with Doherty travelling to the Spanish capital to finalise a switch until the end of the season.

The unexpected departure is linked with Spurs' move to bring in Pedro Porro, the highly rated Spaniard who plays for Sporting Lisbon.

Doherty is represented by Gestifute, the company founded by super agent Jorge Mendes, and that connection is central to this left field move.

Atletico sit fourth in the La Liga table, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona. They were knocked out of Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Doherty (31) joined Spurs in the summer of 2020 after a ten-year association with Wolves, the club that signed him from Bohemians.

Spurs paid £15m for his services, but his time with the London club has been mixed, with Doherty falling in and out of favour with various managers.

He enjoyed a strong run under Antonio Conte last term that was interrupted by injury. This term, he has featured in 12 of Spurs' 21 league games, scoring once. Doherty played 71 minutes of the weekend FA Cup win over Preston but will now have Spanish league matters on his mind, with a Madrid derby on the agenda later next month.

Doherty will also become a teammate of Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann, key men for Holland and France, respectively, in a year when Ireland will face them in European Championship qualifiers.