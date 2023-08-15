Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester Utd: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Tottenham welcome Manchester United this weekend in the Premier League. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The Red Devils started their season on Monday night with a controversial win over Wolves. We’ve details for you below.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 28 Jan 1899 in a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup, with Spurs winning the replay 5-3. United's first win didn’t happen until 22 Jan 1910 when they won 5-0 in an old Division One clash.

Of 199 games played to date, 96 have ended in Man United wins, with 53 for Spurs while there have been 50 draws.

Last season’s games saw a 2-0 home win for Man United with spoils shared in a 2-2 draw in the return.

What are the odds?

Manchester United are favourites at 13/10 with Spurs 9/5 while the draw is 5/2.