Top scorers from the last decade in the Premier League includes just one current Liverpool player

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scored arguably the most memorable goal of the decade as his last gasp winner clinched his club their first Premier League title back in 2012 and the Argentine marksman has been in a league of his own when it comes to scoring goals since 2010.

Aguero secured his place in City folklore long before he broke the club's scoring record and he continues to be a potent scoring threat in his ninth full season with the club.

Tottenham's Harry Kane is second in the top scorers list for the decade, with his lofty placing all the more impressive as he didn't break into the Spurs first team at Premier League level until 2014.

Jose Mourinho (right) wants to turn Harry Kane into a winner (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United's all-time record scorer Wayne Rooney is next on a list that features just one member of Liverpool's current forward line that looks set to end the club's 30-year wait for a domestic league title.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah just missed out on a place in the top ten, but he is Liverpool's top scorer of the decade after firing 84 goals in all competitions from just two and a half seasons at Anfield.

Top Premier League scorers since January 1st 2010

1 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 174

2 Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 136

3 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, Everton) - 114

4 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United) - 113

5 Robin Van Persie (Arsenal, Manchester United) - 98

6 Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 97

7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 85

8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal, Chelsea) 78

9 Raheem Sterling (Liverpool, Manchester City) 77

10 Sadio Mane (Southampton, Liverpool) - 76

