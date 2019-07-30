Top Juventus prospect Moise Kean edges closer to Everton switch as Toffees look to capitalise on Gueye windfall

Reports from Italy on Tuesday claimed a deal has been agreed for the transfer of the 19-year-old, and privately Everton are making no attempt to play down their interest.

Kean made a big impact in his first forays into the Juve team last season, scoring seven goals, while he also scored twice for Italy in European Championship qualifying.

Everton have been without a proven goalscorer up front since selling Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer of 2017 and pulling off the signing would be a coup for manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands.

The Toffees have money in the pot following the sales of winger Ademola Lookman and midfielder Idrissa Gueye, whose departure for Paris St Germain was confirmed on Tuesday.

Everton have so far made three summer signings, with midfielder Fabian Delph and back-up goalkeeper Jonas Lossl moving to Goodison Park, while Andre Gomes' loan was made permanent.

Silva had hoped to hold on to Gueye but the 29-year-old was intent on moving to the French champions, who had bids for him rejected in January.

The Senegal midfielder has moved for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

Gueye told PSG's official website: "I'm immensely proud to sign for Paris St Germain.

"After focusing on the AFCON (this summer's Africa Cup of Nations) with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris St Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.

"I'd like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad.

"And of course I can't wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France."

Gueye played for Lille before joining Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 and then moving on to Everton a year later, making 108 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions, scoring four goals.

In a message on his social media accounts, Gueye said: "To The Blues, Thank YOU! Since my arrival I have felt at home at this club, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms.

"Everton FC gave me the opportunity to continue in the Premier League and the last three years I have had some amazing experiences which I will cherish forever.

"I am grateful to have had the love and support of you all throughout this journey and I must say no matter the weather or performances the support was always there.

"As you know I am about to start a new journey, a journey that I have dreamed about since a kid and when this opportunity presented itself I couldn't turn it down.

"To my teammates and coaches I will miss you and will continue to support you. Everton ... we are family and will continue to be and for me Merseyside will always be BLUE #COYB."

PA Media