Top-four finish would be a success for Reds – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s season will be a success if they complete a Premier League revival and preserve their Champions League status.

Failure to defend the Premier League title and the end of the European run means Liverpool would be trophyless for the first time since 2018. But ahead of tonight’s trip to Leeds United, Klopp insisted Champions League qualification was the primary target every season. Liverpool will go back into the top four, temporarily at least, if they win at Elland Road.

“We can still make this season a success by qualifying for the Champions League,” said Klopp. “Because we won the league last year that does not mean that the only thing that would be a success again would be winning the league. That would be really mad. That is why a lot of teams have problems after winning something. We are not in that mood.

“We don’t chase our own shadow. We don’t say, ‘Oh no, how can we get that good again?’ No, we know about all of the necessary steps that we have to do. We have to put pressure on.”

For all the focus on key defensive absentees this season, Klopp admits Liverpool are playing catch-up due to their inefficiency in front of goal.

Asked if he was considering making changes, or anticipated normal service to be resumed for Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Klopp replied: “Probably both. I think we all agree that with the quality the boys have they will score goals, but in this period where they don’t score you have to think do you intervene or just let it go? That is the job to do. If you would have used the chances you could have had a different game.”

Leeds United v Liverpool, Sky Sports, 8.0

