Tom Cannon ready for new challenge as he joins Preston’s Irish contingent on loan from Everton

22 March 2022; Tom Cannon of Republic of Ireland U20's during the friendly match between Republic of Ireland U20's and Republic of Ireland Amateur Selection at Home Farm FC in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland youth cap Tom Cannon says he’s ready for the challenge of first team football after moving to Preston on loan from Everton, just days after his Premier League debut for the Toffees.

A batch of Championship teams were competing to land Cannon (20) on loan for the rest of the season and Preston has won out, with the striker likely to be thrown in for his debut next weekend as Preston also hope to recall Troy Parrott after injury.

Cannon, who made his top flight debut in Everton’s 2-1 loss to Wolves last month, qualifies for Ireland through the parentage rule. First capped at U19 level in 2019, he scored on his competitive debut, in a 13-0 trouncing of Gibraltar in a Euro qualifier in November 2019. He made his most recent international appearance in an U20 friendly last March but is likely to be a key player for the next U21 campaign.

"I feel this is the next step that I can take and hopefully I can start scoring straight away,” Cannon said. “It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done.

"I’m delighted and glad it’s finally done. It’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to after speaking to the manager. He’s told me what they want of me and I’m hearing they create a lot of chances so I’m here to put them away. I’m always confident. I’ve said in previous interviews as well, I always back myself in front of goal so hopefully I can get underway here.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe could hand Cannon his debut at home to Norwich on Saturday, with Parrott also in the frame after the club opted not to risk him in last week’s FA Cup tie. Parrott has been out with a hamstring issue since October but is now back at Preston after completing his rehab at parent club Tottenham.

"Troy is another one who is chomping at the bit but I'm a little bit cautious with Troy,” says Lowe. “I think it's important when you've had a long time out to try and give him a little boost, like we did with Robbie Brady. Robbie is obviously a little bit closer than Troy and his injury was nothing like his, he just had a bit of muscle tightness, soreness and then had a week off being ill.

"Troy was never going to be risked on that one because of the length that he'd been out. It's nice to have them back.”