Toffees aim to win midfield battle to end decade of derby despair

In the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, the fans sang the manager’s name, as they had for years. Sadly for Rafa Benitez, it was the Liverpool supporters who had long idolised him who were chorusing: “Rafa’s at the wheel.”

He only was for another month before Everton relieved him of his duties and if Benitez is now free to cheer on Jurgen Klopp’s side when the warring halves of Merseyside reconvene today, much has changed since then.

Benitez’s successor has made a winless start to the new season but Frank Lampard has a popularity the Spaniard never possessed at Goodison; not with the majority, anyway. Some of the bond with Lampard stemmed from a last meeting with Liverpool: a 2-0 defeat came after Evertonian obduracy, with Richarlison’s antics angering Anfield and Jordan Pickford’s propensity to use up time irritating the Liverpool faithful.

Read More

Lampard, in turn, was annoyed that Anthony Gordon was not awarded a penalty. His post-match criticisms of the referee brought a £30,000 fine, but helped earn him a place in Evertonian hearts.

It forms part of the backdrop to the 241st Merseyside derby. On Tuesday, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accused Everton of timewasting from the first minute. A day later, Liverpool’s 98th-minute winner against Newcastle was, Klopp thought, the perfect response to attempts to delay play.

A difference today may be that interruptions are welcomed by the home crowd. Everton have not beaten Liverpool on their own turf since 2010 but they can frustrate them. Four of the last five derbies there have been drawn. Arguably a 0-0 in March 2019 helped cost Liverpool the league but a 2-2 in October 2020 came at a greater cost, with Virgil van Dijk’s season abruptly ended by an out-of-control Pickford and Thiago Alcantara ruled out for 10 weeks by a lunge that brought Richarlison a red card.

The anomaly in recent history is Liverpool’s 4-1 win last season. The architect of victory and the outstanding player on the pitch that day was Jordan Henderson. Now the captain will be denied a 20th derby appearance. His hamstring injury, sustained against Newcastle, forced a Klopp U-turn.

After publicly saying he would not sign another midfielder this summer, a rash of injuries brought a change of plan. Arthur Melo, borrowed from Juventus, has arrived on loan. While the probability is that James Milner will replace Henderson as both starter and skipper, the Brazilian could get a debut in the derby.

He may not be alone in that. Whereas Liverpool have sat out much of the summer transfer window, Everton have been altogether busier. Lampard ended up with eight acquisitions and, like Klopp, finished off with a focus on the centre of the pitch.

The midfield battleground could be populated by newcomers. On deadline day, Idrissa Gueye was eventually re-signed from Paris Saint-Germain and James Garner bought from Manchester United. Lampard’s biggest buy is a midfielder, Amadou Onana, who excelled in the holding role at Leeds.

Perhaps the greatest success of his reign, with the possible exception of Gordon, has been the improbable transformation of Alex Iwobi from misfit to mainstay. The Nigerian was converted into an unexpectedly effective wing-back at the end of last season. Now his running power has been utilised in midfield: initially in a deeper duo, then as a No 8 in a 4-3-3 at Elland Road. The shifting shapes feel part a consequence of Lampard’s inheritance.

When they last met Liverpool, Fabian Delph was rested to save him from getting injured; the immobile Allan, who Lampard has rarely seemed to rate, started. Dele Alli came off the bench.

If his first two priorities were to get midfielders who can stay fit and cover enough ground, a third might be to gain more control of the ball so they need to spend less time harrying. Garner is a passer and they have had the third lowest share of possession in the league this season.

Read More

A 40.1 per cent share could drop still lower against Liverpool; indeed, they only had 18 per cent of the ball at Anfield in April when Allan infamously completed one pass in his 72 minutes on the pitch.

But it may be more of a test of temperament, not least for Darwin Nunez who, after serving his three-match ban for headbutting Joachim Andersen, enters the Goodison bearpit. Everton may seek to wind him up or, after Divock Origi’s status as a talisman in derbies, might just be wary of anyone in the No 27 shirt.

Whatever happens, they are looking for a winning formula against Liverpool. Because while a draw may count as a success of sorts, their last derby victory on their own turf is so long ago that one of the scorers, Mikel Arteta, is Arsenal manager now and the beaten coach was Roy Hodgson. And if many a Liverpool supporter compared him unfavourably with Benitez, Lampard at least has a different experience of succeeding the Spaniard.