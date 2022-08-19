Thomas Tuchel seeking reunion with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea want to push ahead with a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap solution before looking at long-term targets next summer, including RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku (24) is among the high-profile attacking players on a shortlist of potential signings that will only be available at the end of the season, with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao also admired at Stamford Bridge. Next summer may also see Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic available on a Bosman free transfer.

Aubameyang, who worked with Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, is seen as an ideal player to bolster Chelsea’s attack and, at 33, would be part of the squad going forward.

His goalscoring form never dipped at Arsenal despite his spell at the club ending last season when he was stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary breaches. After forcing a move to Barcelona, he scored 11 goals in La Liga in the second half of the season but has also seen the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer at the Nou Camp.

Chelsea are still in talks with Everton over Anthony Gordon, with discussions set to continue over the phone early next week, with club chairman Todd Boehly scheduled to be away from England. So far Everton have rejected a £45 million (€53m) offer for the England U-21 international, who is valued at more than £50m (€59m) by his club.

Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has become the 16th signing of a hectic summer by completing a club record move worth an initial £25m (€29.5m), which could rise to £42.5m (€50m) after various add-ons. Negotiations with Wolves restarted on Wednesday, with Forest’s third offer regarded as too good to turn down after the £38m (€45m) capture of Matheus Nunes from Sporting.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]