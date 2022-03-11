Thomas Tuchel insists he is happy at Chelsea buts odds slashed on him leaving for Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he is happy to continue as the club's manager, even though he admits everything can "change quickly" after an extraordinary day in the club's history.

The Blues took to the field at Carrow Road hours after learning owner Roman Abramovich had been sanctioned by the UK Government and had his assets frozen.

It meant Chelsea required a special licence to fulfil this midweek clash, but goals by Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz still clinched all three points.

Yet it was the chaos off the field that dominated the agenda, with Chelsea's short and long-term future now under a huge cloud.

Abramovich would be allowed to sell the club so long as he is not profiting from the transaction, with the club's inability to agree deals with new players limiting their hopes of keeping Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta at the club as their contracts are set to expire next summer.

Tuchel's own future at the club has been the subject of rising speculation, with bookies slashing their odds on the German taking over as Manchester United manager this summer, but he insists he is happy at Chelsea for now.

"I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team. I know there is a lot of noise around," he stated.

"I don't have another answer for you. Relief would mean we struggle with all the information and news out there. It is a big change from yesterday to today. At the moment it seems on the football side it is almost protected.

"I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games, coaching and football that I love."

Tuchel was responding to questions about his future after his Chelsea side ground out a 3-1 win at Norwich and stay in the driving seat for Champions League qualification, with links with a move to United inevitable.

The manager who led Chelsea to Champions League glory last summer credits current United interim manager Ralf Rangnick for giving him his big break in the game, so the chance to work alongside him at Old Trafford may be appealing if the landscape changes at Chelsea following Abramovich's exit.

For now, Tuchel is fully focused on his job at Stamford Bridge, as he is urging his players to try and block out the controversy surrounding Abramovich.

"It would be a lie if I said we I had no doubts about what happened off the field, but I also had a lot of trust," declared Tuchel after the win at Norwich.

"We cannot influence it so we allowed ourselves to enjoy it. We have the privilege to play and sometimes it's good to sweat it out. We tried to work hard to get the focus out.

"I would love to talk about sport but of course I understand you have a lot of questions. We are also an entertainment so that's why it is like this.

"In difficult circumstances we produced a lot of results and good performances so we can trust in our mentality and the culture in the club. We allowed ourselves to focus on the football.

"The noise is there and of course it is another level of distraction but still the (team) meeting was the same and the schedule going to the match was the same.

"But of course the subject is there, the talks are going on, so there is a certain distraction. The level of impact it has - the news of today is big - in time we don't know how big. We cannot influence it. That's a good thing or a bad thing. It's a fact.

"That's why we said in the end 'come on, let's focus and let's try to enjoy'. We love the game, we love the sport and we love the competition. Let's go for it."

Chants of support for Abramovich from the visiting supporters had started before kick-off at Norwich and continued during the early exchanges, with the Chelsea kit still sporting the logo of shirt sponsor ‘Three’, despite the telecommunications company suspending its deal with the club earlier in the day.

In a fast-moving story, Chelsea will now look to negotiate with the UK government as they aim to 'operate as normal' during one of the most traumatic periods in the club's history.