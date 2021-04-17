Thiago Alcantara believes playing in front of empty stands this season has been a big factor in Liverpool's slump in form.

Jurgen Klopp's outgoing Premier League champions have suffered an alarming dip in fortunes during this campaign, with their Spanish midfielder Thiago suggesting an empty Anfield has been a big handicap.

While all clubs have had to get used to the absence of fans, the echoes around a normally buzzing Anfield have been especially chilling and the Spain midfielder thinks that silence has affected Jurgen Klopp's players.

"This year, with the fans missing, the team has needed to find an extra gear to be able to compete," he told Liverpool's matchday programme.

"Everyone wants to continue winning things and scoring goals and this desire is still very strong in the team.

"It's not a case of all or nothing, we need to be intelligent. Playing at the high level we do, we're not blindly going into battle. We'll try to do things better to win the next game.

"I think it's the emotional side for players. Brazilian players bring this emotion on to the pitch - suffering in bad times and highly driven when times are good.

"This emotional aspect is really important, not just for Brazilian footballers but Brazilians in general.

"We're suffering a lot with this in our profession, we've adapted but obviously we really miss the fans."

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has admitted the pressure is now on for Liverpool to secure a top four finish after their limp Champions League exit against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Liverpool have been outside the top four since early February when a run of six defeats in seven was beginning, and they slipped to eighth before winning their last three in the league.

With only one goal on the agenda for the rest of the campaign, Klopp's message to his players is clear.

"We just go for it, go and go and go and play our best football," he said. "We are of course under pressure as we want to finish in the top four but we don't know in the moment if we will. We have seven games to prove that and we will try."

Both Liverpool and Leeds will be bidding for a fourth straight league win when they clash at Elland Road on Monday night, with United coming off an impressive victory away to leaders Manchester City last weekend where they played half the match with 10 men.

"We should not forget the opponents we face," Klopp added. "We won the last three and that's why we're still around, still in the fight for the Champions League spots.

"It's clear we have to win football games. It would be best to win all of them, but they are tough opponents and we have to respect all of them.

"We have to win games and put pressure on teams. That's all we know and we will try."

