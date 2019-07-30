Troy Parrott put in another good performance for Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino's men saw off Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Audi Cup in Munich.

'This man should be in the next Ireland squad' - Troy Parrott impresses again as Spurs beat Real Madrid

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game, capitalising on an error from new Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard, to fire home the winner. Spurs will face either Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce in the final on Wednesday.

Hazard's mis-placed pass left Marcelo in an awkward position in defence, with the Brazilian accidentally playing in Kane, who finished passed Keylor Navas.

The defeat continued a disappointing pre-season for Real Madrid, who were thrashed 7-3 by rivals Atletico last week, while the botched attempt to offload Gareth Bale hasn't helped matters either.

For Spurs, one big positive was the continued development of Irish youngster Troy Parrott. The 17-year-old impressed against Juventus earlier in pre-season, setting up a goal for Erik Lamela, and was bright off the bench in Munich tonight.

The Dubliner escaped the attention of Sergio Ramos and drilled the ball passed Navas - but it came back off the post and stayed out.

Former Ireland striker Stephen Elliott took to social media to heap praise on Parrott after his cameo.

"Troy Parrott too sharp to get his shot off before Sergio Ramos closes him down, cracks the post against REAL MADRID. This sentence alone tells me this guy should, and probably will, be in the next Ireland squad."

There is growing speculation that Parrot could be in the Spurs squad when they begin their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on August 10. In the meantime, there are further opportunities against Bayern Munich/Fenerbahce (July 31) and Inter Milan (August 4) to impress Mauricio Pochettino.

