'This makes absolute sense' - Roy Keane confirms return to full-time punditry role

Roy Keane has signed up to be a full-time analyst on Sky Sports and will be a part of their team for Sunday's Premier League double-header featuring Manchester United and Liverpool.

Former United and Ireland captain Keane has stated his intention to return to full-time management after a lengthy spell as assistant to Martin O'Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, yet this move suggests he is considering alternative options as he looks to retain a high profile in the game.

"I've worked with Sky Sports quite a few times over the years and it's always been an experience I've enjoyed, so this makes absolute sense," said Keane. "While I'm not coaching I still want to be involved in the game and in some ways, this is the next best thing.

"It's a game of opinions, I've never shied away from giving mine and that's only going to continue this season. Sky Sports has always been famous for the heated debates - I look forward to starting a few more."

Keane's ruthlessly honest views have divided opinion over the course of his controversial career in the game, with his most recent spat with former Ireland striker Jonathan Walters sparking widespread criticism as he appeared to mock him for displaying public grief over a series of family tragedies.

It remains to be seen whether this move is evidence that Keane fears managerial offers may not come his way after he left his most recent post as Ipswich boss in January 2011, but it will certainly make for captivating viewing as he joins a star-studded line-up of analysts.

Keane will be on air alongside Jose Mourinho, Gary Neville, Graeme Souness, Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp over the course of this season and he will be in the Sky Sports studio at Stamford Bridge for Sunday's games between West Ham and Manchester United, followed by the big clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

