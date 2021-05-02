| 9.3°C Dublin

This Liverpool team have lost their mojo to such an extent that I fear they will never get it back

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Lee Smith/PA Wire. Expand

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Lee Smith/PA Wire.

MANCHESTER United have a chance to hammer a final nail into Liverpool’s miserable season this afternoon — and I bet their fans are relishing that unlikely prospect.

If any football observer had predicted mid-way through last season that a United side led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be heading into the final five games of this season 13 points clear of Liverpool, they’d have been laughed at.

