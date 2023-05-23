‘This is the right club’ – Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season as well as providing 11 assists.

Saka has signed a four-year deal with the club that could be worth in the region of £300,000 a week with bonuses.

The winger previously had one year to run on his deal and had admirers from the biggest clubs across Europe. Saka, however, has put pen to paper on a new contract at Arsenal and is now eyeing up future success.

Boss Mikel Arteta told the club website: “It’s great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract. Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future.

“As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person, he’s loved by us all and he is a credit to himself and his family for the hard work and commitment they have all made to get to this level today.

“Together with our supporters, we’re so looking forward to enjoying Bukayo’s continued development with us in the years to come.”

Saka made his Gunners debut in November 2018 and has made 178 appearances in red and white.

He added: “I have seen a lot of change. I’ve seen this team and the club grow, and one thing that everyone around us can be excited about is that we are going in the right direction.

“Time is on our side. You can look at our team and a lot of the players are young. We’re hungry, and a lot of us haven’t won trophies at Arsenal so we want to achieve big things. If you watch the way we all speak, we want to win and we want to win here.

“It’s been too long since this club has had Champions League football. I’m really looking forward to Tuesday and Wednesday nights in this stadium, the atmosphere is going to be special.”

Saka joins goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in signing a new deal in the last few days.

