'This is the best way to win a football game' - Klopp hails Carvalho and Liverpool in dramatic win over Newcastle

Super sub Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield wild by scrambling home a Liverpool winner and finally breaking Newcastle's resolve eight minutes into stoppage time.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds had been basking in the afterglow of Saturday's nine-goal annihilation of promoted Bournemouth as they returned home looking to secure back-to-back victories.

Liverpool managed to do just that but it took a last-gasp strike to do so as summer signing Carvalho turned home in a penalty-box melee to lift the roof off Anfield and seal a memorable 2-1 triumph.

The goal came with the clock reading 97 minutes and nine seconds after only five minutes of stoppage time were shown and tempers frayed between the benches.

While Liverpool celebrated, it was a gutting end for Newcastle given how impressive they had been in frustrating the hosts on a night when record signing Alexander Isak had the visitors dreaming of a win.

The 22-year-old scored an emphatic first-half strike on his debut and saw the offside flag deny him another, but the Magpies still looked set to leave with a point as Liverpool toiled following Roberto Firmino's equaliser.

But Klopp calls his team "mentality monsters" for a reason and Carvalho struck at the death.

"It feels like this is the best way to win a football game - to be honest, I don't need it every week, but if you can do it once or twice it's really good," Klopp told BT Sport.

"I told the boys at halftime even before we went 1-0 down we looked a bit desperate in situations when we didn't play the extra pass. When we did that we were immediately really dangerous," he said.

"We had to force ourselves to keep calm a little bit more and to keep going, and in the end we forced it."

Klopp paid tribute to Carvalho, who turned 20 on Tuesday and has made a great start since joining the club from Fulham in May.

"He is very important for us, and if a boy is as good as he is, then he needs the (big) moments as well, like to really get it and that goal obviously helps them out," the 55-year-old coach said.

Having taken the lead through club-record signing Alexander Isak in the first half, Newcastle had done everything they could to run down the clock, much to the annoyance of the home team.

"I think that we scored up in 90 plus eight (minutes) is the perfect response. To that to be honest. And I'm really happy about that," Klopp said.

It was a stunning end to a night that had seen Liverpool stutter for large periods.

Eddie Howe's dogged side had made life difficult from the outset, with debutant Isak blazing over the first noteworthy chance of the evening.

Newcastle were balancing defensive rigidness with the ability to put together threatening attacking moves, including one that ended with Ryan Fraser spinning and striking narrowly over from the edge of the box.

Kieran Trippier slipped as he hit a well-placed free-kick straight at Alisson Becker as murmurs of frustration at times punctured the Anfield air.

Luis Diaz was, as ever, proving a handful and was slipped through by Firmino and rounded Nick Pope, only to go too far wide and fire off target.

A mixture of miserly defending and poor decision making in attack meant that was Liverpool's best chance of a first half that Newcastle took the lead in four minutes later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's under-hit diagonal ball was cut out and Newcastle quickly attacked, with Miguel Almiron pulling Virgil van Dijk out of position before passing to Trippier.

Jordan Henderson got a toe on the right-back's ball inside but only prodded into the path of Sean Longstaff, who coolly slipped a pass past Fabinho and behind for Isak to lash home emphatically in front of the travelling support.

Newcastle slowed the game down before half-time, irking the majority inside Anfield.

Liverpool began the second half clumsily as they sought a leveller and saw Isak find the net with an even better goal than his thunderous opener.

Shortly after Henderson had seen penalty claims ignored at a corner, Isak burst through and continued to cut back past both Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez before beating Alisson in front of the Kop.

But the flag belatedly went up for offside against Isak - a decision ratified by the VAR and a moment that shook Liverpool into life.

Impressive Harvey Elliott showed quick feet and forced Pope into a save low to his right and in the 60th minute the red hordes were in raptures.

A sweeping move ended with Mohamed Salah playing back for Firmino to hit a first-time shot past Newcastle's goalkeeper.

Liverpool pushed with renewed intensity for a winner, albeit without much creativity.

Diaz saw a piledriver saved by Pope, who denied him again soon after before Fabinho twice struck off target.

Salah saw a stoppage-time shot blocked by Dan Burn, leading to what would prove to be a crucial corner.

Swung in with hope more than expectation, Carvalho was alert when the ball eventually fell at the far post for him to smash home.

Carvalho was delighted to have snatched victory at the death. He told BT Sport: "We just keep going and we showed up there for the fans. They helped us so much and I'm going to say a big thank you to them because without them, this would have been impossible.

"But we stuck to our gameplan, we kept going, kept pushing and finally we did get the goal and a well-deserved three points.

"Hopefully we can build on this. We definitely built on the result the other day and many more to come, hopefully. We just need to keep going, keep working and then more wins will come."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was understandably disappointed to have conceded a last-gasp winner.

He told BT Sport: "That's painful, that, that is painful. I'm really proud of the players, proud of everybody, really, the commitment given to the game, the execution of the gameplan.

"But yes, that's very painful."