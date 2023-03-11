‘This is not Putin’s Russia’ – Gary Lineker crisis has reached dangerous levels of toxicity for the BBC

THE BBC and the British government took on the wrong opponent when they joined forces in a misguided attempt to silence Gary Lineker.

BBC Director General Tim Davie and the Conservative party manipulators who appear to be pulling his strings tried to use the storm surrounding a contentious tweet from Lineker as a distraction bomb to take their aptly-named 'Illegal Immigration Bill' off the news agenda in recent days, but all parties must now appreciate the magnitude of their latest misjudgment.

Lineker's tweet comparing the language used by the UK governments to sugar coat their potentially unenforceable new immigration plan as "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s" was always likely to divide opinions.

Any political comparisons to the Nazis stirs emotions and with BBC staff required to avoid displaying political views, Lineker was pushing the boundaries with his social media activity.

Yet the corporation's highest-paid employee is a freelance contributor and is not required to follow the same guidelines as permanent members of staff, with Lineker often using his Twitter account to express views on the issue of immigration.

Lineker has housed refugees at his house in Barnes, west London, and has previously stated that he would rather walk away from his BBC job than remove himself from the debate on this topic, so his position has been clear for many years.

Common sense appeared to be prevailing following Lineker's claim that he had been given the green light to present Match of the Day on Thursday, despite outspoken comments from British Home Secretary Suella Braverman and House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt piling pressure on the BBC to punish him.

So when the news dropped on Friday that Lineker had been asked to step aside from his Match of the Day show amid claims that he won't be allowed back on air unless he apologises for the tweet, a storm erupted that will rock the BBC to its core unless they resolve it quickly.

Davie is a former deputy chairman of the Hammersmith and Fulham Conservative party, while BBC chairman Richard Sharp is currently caught up in a storm amid allegations that he arranged an £800,000 loan for former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he landed his plumb job as leader of the broadcaster.

For Davie and Sharp to be leading the battle against an opponent of a political party that are intrinsically linked to is a huge problem for the BBC's credibility and this decision to remove Lineker adds to the impression that when Tory leaders tell the broadcaster to jump, they duly leap.

If BBC chiefs were naive enough to believe he could banish Lineker without consequence, those in positions of power at Broadcasting House are clearly out of their depth in their prestigious roles as the events of the last 24 hours have been as predictable as they have been damaging for the BBC.

Moments after the decision on Lineker's suspension was announced, his on-screen allies Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and every realistically available pundit pulled out of Saturday evening's Match of the Day in solidarity with their banished colleague.

The show's the team of commentators soon got behind the campaign and downed their microphones and when Alex Scott refused to present the BBC's Saturday lunchtime Football Focus show - with an edition of Bargain Hunt replacing the soccer output - the crisis reached dangerous levels of toxicity for a UK state broadcaster.

In the opinion of former Liverpool and Ireland striker John Aldridge, Lineker has every right to empress his views away from the BBC TV screens on any issue he wants, as he suggested his removal is evidence that the broadcaster has lost all credibility.

"We don't live in a country run by someone like Vladimir Putin in Russia, but the BBC look like they have caved into pressure from politicians and done as they are told by getting rid of Lineker," Aldridge told this website.

"People not always agree with what Gary Lineker or I might say on Twitter, but we are entitled to speak our mind as that is one of the core values of what we all stand for.

"Freedom of speech is a right that has been fought for down the years and the BBC looks like they are no longer impartial and are being run by the Tories. That will be massively damaging to them and they need to fix it quickly.

"This story is an encapsulation of everything that is going wrong in Britain at the moment. A corrupt government trying to wriggle out of problems they have created, but they took on the wrong people when they went after football.

"The Tories took on the people of Liverpool after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 and they beaten into submission despite spinning a pile of lies about what went on that day.

"Now we have seen football uniting once again to stand behind Lineker and what is right and decent.

"I love Match of the Day. Even in an era where we have so many choices to watch football, that Saturday night show on the BBC and the theme tune is such a big part of all our lives.

"With everything that is going on, I wonder whether the Premier League will look at the BBC and conclude they are not suitable to broadcast their matches. That could be the next stage in this story."

The BBC are under constant threat from the UK government over the future of their license fee and that backdrop would have played a role in their decision to side with politicians rather than their most famous presenter.

So while they may have felt they had no choice than to bow to the pressure from those who could control their futures, the crisis promoted by the Conservative party in Westminster is now creating an inferno inside the corridors of power at the BBC that needs to be extinguished quickly.

The only option appears be reinstating Lineker in a bid to restore a modicum of credibility to the BBC before its open wounds are beyond repair.