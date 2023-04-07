‘This is my club’ – Frank Lampard confident of turning things around after ‘surprise’ Chelsea return

Frank Lampard: 'I am not getting ahead of myself. I want to do the best I can to impact the club in this period and we will see what happens afterwards.'

Frank Lampard said returning to Chelsea was an “easy decision” after being named caretaker manager until the end of the season. At his first press conference, he proudly declared: “This is my club”.

Lampard’s shock appointment was confirmed yesterday afternoon, with co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali pledging to give him their “full support” in the coming weeks.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder has been tasked with stabilising the club until the end of the season, while the owners and directors continue to try and recruit a permanent head coach.

Lampard admitted his “surprise” at being offered the role and has not ruled out the possibility of staying at the club beyond this season, although he made clear that he was not expecting to receive an offer from Chelsea and said he was enjoying time with his family following his sacking at Everton earlier this year.

“It was a surprise, in terms of you never know the decision the club is going to make,” he said. “I have been particularly enjoying my time at home.

“But it was an easy decision for me. This is my club. I have lots of emotions and feelings towards the club. I am delighted to get the opportunity and I am confident in myself.

“I am not getting ahead of myself. I want to do the best I can to impact the club in this period and we will see what happens afterwards.”

Lampard’s return to the touchline comes less than three months after he left Everton in January.

It will be the 44-year-old’s second spell in the dug-out at Stamford Bridge, after he managed the club from July 2019 to January 2021.

Chelsea remain in talks with a number of candidates over the head coach position, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique among the leading options for the permanent role.

Lampard knows many of the players from his time as permanent manager but has promised to give a “clean slate” to each member of his squad.

One player who could benefit from the former midfielder’s appointment is Mason Mount, who has previously starred under Lampard at Chelsea and Derby County.

Mount’s contract expires next summer and there is uncertainty around his long-term future at the club after he lost form and struggled with injuries under Graham Potter.

“Mason has always been a fantastic player for me at Derby and Chelsea,” said Lampard. “I know he’s had a few slight injury problems. I need to speak to him and find out where he’s at, but I know what I get from Mason. He’s a huge player for Chelsea.

“Modern-day football has big squads and I understand Chelsea might be at the top end. I remember being here before and having that.

“Maybe in the short term, that’s a positive thing for me because everyone can have a clean slate.”