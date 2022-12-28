‘This is a great club for me’ – Liverpool confirm signing of Dutch star Cody Gakpo

The Dutch star signs after a number of strong performances at the World Cup.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

The 23-year-old forward will officially join the Reds when the transfer window opens on Sunday in a contract believed to run until 2028.

Gakpo, who made his international debut at Euro 2020 and has 14 caps, starred for his country at the World Cup, scoring three goals in Qatar.

The length of his Anfield contract has been not been disclosed by the Premier League club.

“I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club,” he told the Reds’ website.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally, it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here (who) I can learn a lot of things from.”

Gakpo’s debut in English football could come when Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Brentford on Monday.

PSV announced on Boxing Day that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer, which is a record for the Eredivisie club.

Hirving Lozano’s move to Napoli in 2019 for a reported 42million euros was the previous highest sale by the Dutch outfit.

Eindhoven-born Gakpo scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.

“I’m really looking forward to (playing at Anfield),” he continued. “I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

“Obviously (my aim is) to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player.

“And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I’m really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”