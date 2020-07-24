'This award is always for Liverpool' - Pep Guardiola has dig at Klopp's men over Player of the Year honour

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has had a dig at rivals Liverpool over the PFA Player of the Year award.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was today named the FWA Player of the Year and will go head-to-head with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne for the PFA honour, which will be announced on Friday afternoon.

Man City won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19 but Liverpool players won the PFA Player of the Year award in both seasons.

In the former campaign, Guardiola's side claimed the most points ever in a season with 100, while breaking a host of other records, but the gong went to Mo Salah. The Egyptian set a new record for goals in a 38-game Premier League season after netting 32 times.

Last season, Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk claimed the PFA prize despite the Reds finishing one point short of Guardiola's side.

This time around it will be a keenly contested race between Henderson and de Bruyne but speaking to BBC RM, Guardiola said he expects the Liverpool skipper to claim the honour judging by past seasons.

"No, no it will be won by a Liverpool player," Guardiola said.

"When we won those Premier Leagues, it was won by a Liverpool player. When Liverpool win the Premier League, I'm pretty sure they'll win Player of the Season.

"This award is always for Liverpool."

While Man City players haven't been able to claim the PFA award in the last few years, Raheem Sterling did win FWA Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season. Speaking after winning this year's FWA prize, Henderson said:

"I'd like to say how appreciative I am of the support of those who voted for me and the Football Writers' Association in general.

"You only have to look at the past winners of it, a number of whom I've been blessed to play with here at Liverpool, like Stevie (Steven Gerrard), Luis (Suarez) and Mo (Mohamed Salah) to know how prestigious it is.

"But as grateful as I am I don't feel like I can accept this on my own. I don't feel like anything I've achieved this season or in fact during my whole career has been done on my own.

