Thirty years on, how the paths of a title-winning Liverpool and promoted Leeds last collided

A new season begins and it’s a tale of two champions. For Liverpool, the season starts with a test against a freshly promoted side looking to make their mark and for Leeds, a long top-flight absence will be ended by a trip to Merseyside.

But for September 2020, swap August 1990. And while Division Two winners Leeds did indeed travel to the city of Liverpool to open their season thirty years ago, it was for a clash against Everton while League Champions Liverpool were also on the road, facing Dave Basset’s Sheffield United, who Leeds had pipped to their title three months previously.

It’s a strange quirk of fate that the last three times Leeds have been promoted to the top flight (1964, 1990 and 2020), Liverpool have won the league above. And there’s been a strange intertwining of the club's fortunes since.

That 1964/65 season finished with the pair facing off in the FA Cup final, an Ian St John winner three minutes from the end of extra-time enough for a 2-1 Liverpool victory. In fact, Leeds were as close as you could come to an unlikely double in their first season back up, having finished level on points with league winners Manchester United only to miss out on goal average.

The following year, it was Liverpool who would deny Don Revie’s side a maiden league crown and when that elusive title finally arrived at in 1969, it was a nil all draw at Anfield that pushed Bill Shankly’s men into second place.

The scenes with Leeds acclaimed as ‘CHAMPIONEES!’ by 27,000 home fans as they paraded the trophy at Revie’s request in front of a what must have been a devastated Kop have entered folklore as a sporting gesture reflecting the friendship the two managers shared. "Being cheered by a rival crowd - any rival crowd - was a new experience for us," recalled United winger Eddie Gray years later.

It was also Liverpool that Leeds succeeded as champions in 1974 with the loss of the Reds' title compensated somewhat by an FA Cup win. This meant the two sides would meet in a fractious Charity Shield that kicked off Brian Clough’s ill-fated reign at Leeds and ended with a bare-chested Billy Bremner and Kevin Keegan both sent off for fighting on the Wembley turf.

But back in 1990, that intertwining had long unravelled as, after a decade of battling for dominance, the late 70s saw Liverpool take command of English and European football with Leeds’ 1975 European Cup final defeat the beginning of a spiral that culminated in relegation seven years later. While the Whites slogged their way through fixtures with Port Vale and Grimsby, Liverpool added title upon title on top of four European Cups collected in 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984.

An eight-year absence from the business end might seem small beans today compared to the sixteen years Leeds fans have just suffered but for a fanbase reared on the success of the 60s and 70s, it had seemed an eternity. ‘UNITED ARE BACK!’ was the chant for Howard Wilkinson’s side with club and supporters eager to make their mark where they believed they belonged.

Making their mark wasn’t on the agenda at Anfield, where five of the eight titles contested during Leeds exile had made it a round ten since the Elland Road outfit’s previous championship. The feeling among most commentators and the players and staff at Anfield was that more of the titles they believed were their right lay around the corner. Yet, as it transpired, the 1990/91 season would be a pivotal one for both clubs as their trajectories diverged.

That opening weekend saw Leeds lay down a marker by racing into a 3-0 lead by the hour mark and have enough about them to withstand a late comeback from an Everton side with a couple of recent titles under the belt themselves. The return of John Lukic alongside the arrivals of Gary McAllister and Chris Whyte had added quality to a team already infused with a top-flight spine of Chris Fairclough, Gordon Strachan and Lee Chapman. With youngsters David Batty and Gary Speed easily making the step up to complete a formidable midfield, Leeds’ form over the first half of the season showed they weren’t just there to make up the numbers as they began 1991 in the top four.

Across the Pennines, it seemed business as usual for Liverpool. The year started with them in their customary top spot, a point clear of Arsenal with a game in hand, despite a 30 December loss to third place Crystal Palace.

New Year’s Day was ushered in with the first meeting between the old rivals in almost nine years. Goals from John Barnes, Ronny Rosenthal and Ian Rush sealed an easy 3-0 as Liverpool put their Palace blip behind them and inflicted a first defeat on Leeds since mid-October. While George Graham’s Arsenal were keeping in touch at the top, all seemed clear for Liverpool's customary surge over the second half of the season. Certainly, there was no expectation that what would happen over the next month would essentially sow the seeds for the 30-year drought that was to follow.

The 1991 4-4 draw between Liverpool and Everton was Kenny Dalglish's last game in charge of the Anfield club. Photo: David Cannon/Allsport Getty Images

For Liverpool fans, Kenny Dalglish’s behaviour and dignity as the city and club struggled to come to terms with the 1989 Hillsborough disaster had brought what had already been hero worship to a deeper, more meaningful level. As elements of the press and the authorities attempted to place blame on the shoulders of the Liverpool support, Dalglish more than anyone became the public and indeed private face of the club, visiting the families of those killed and injured and at one point attending as many as four funerals in a single day.

Having lost the title to Arsenal in heart-breaking circumstances in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Liverpool’s reclaiming of their crown by nine points in 1990 seemed a resetting of the natural order. Yet while their form over the first half of 90/91 seemed to reaffirm that, the delayed impact of Hillsborough began to weigh heavily on Dalglish’s shoulders.

A run of four league draws in January and early February saw Arsenal take over at the top by a point with a game more played. But with the Gunners themselves preoccupied by an epic four-game fourth-round FA Cup tie against Leeds, Liverpool were back top by three following a 3-0 Merseyside derby win on February 9th. The sides were scheduled to meet again in the Cup the following week.

The scoreless draw played out at Anfield gave no indication of what the Goodison replay would bring in terms of entertainment and, ultimately, the direction Liverpool football club would travel.

The match itself was a cracker, Peter Beardsley’s 37th-minute opener cancelled out by Graham Sharp on 48’ before the two players swapped goals again on 71’ and 73’. An Ian Rush goal 77 minutes in seemed to have won it for Liverpool before substitute Tony Cottee made it three apiece in the final minute. John Barnes put Liverpool ahead for the fourth time just before half-time of extra-time only for Cottee to strike again and send a pulsating tie to a second replay.

Watching the game at the time and even re-watching today, one is struck by the expression on Dalglish’s face as the Sky cameras panned to him after the fourth equaliser. Yet the mixture of bemusement and despondency gave no indication of the bombshell that would follow. Two days later, with Liverpool three points clear in the league and still in the FA Cup, Dalglish announced that he was stepping down with immediate effect and sent a city into shock.

While the red half of Merseyside was plunged into turmoil, Leeds were still going toe to toe with second-placed Arsenal, finally exiting the Cup after a 2-1 defeat in a third replay. Runs to the League Cup semi-final and the Northern Area final of the Zenith Data Systems Cup, a bizarre tournament created to compensate for the lack of European football caused by the Heysel ban meant that a run at the title was never really on the cards but it was becoming clear that Wilkinson was building something.

Read More

WIth Liverpool under the caretaker management of Ronnie Moran, the aftershocks of the Dalglish resignation were immediate. Defeat to Luton in the league was followed by an FA Cup exit at Everton's hands before losing a six-pointer to eventual champions, Arsenal. By the time Graeme Souness was appointed as permanent manager on April 16th, the title holders were five points off the top, a gap they never looked like bridging.

Strangely enough, the final game before Souness took charge would be between the two clubs that will face off on Saturday. On that occasion, it produced one of the games of the season and one which once again highlighted both the best and worst of Liverpool and of Leeds.

A first half-hour blitz saw a clinical ‘Pool race into a four-goal lead with Ray Houghton, Jan Molby, David Speedie and John Barnes seemingly putting them out of sight. But the second half showed the soft centre that had been visible against Everton remained very much in place. A Lee Chapman goal with 22 minutes left induced a sense of panic intensified by Carl Shutt reducing the deficit further on 77’.

Another Barnes strike two minutes later looked to have settled the nerves only for Chapman to complete an unlikely hat-trick with goals on 81’ and 88’. A shaky Liverpool were hanging on by the end and had a harshly disallowed Chapman header earlier in the game been allowed to stand then a 5-5 draw may have been a fairer outcome than the 5-4 final score. While that win kept them in touch at the top, Souness’ arrival failed to spark a title charge and early May defeats to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest saw the Gunners wrap things up with a game to spare.

For Leeds, their creditable fourth-place finish provided the platform for their successful title tilt the following season. A crown, in another twist of fate, sealed for the Whites by Liverpool with their defeat of Manchester United on the penultimate weekend securing Leeds’ first since 1974. And in another twist, just like in ‘74, a Liverpool Cup win saw the sides meet again in another Charity Shield as the curtain-raiser to the first Premier League season.

That clash was another ding-dong affair with an Eric Cantona hat-trick in a 4-3 Leeds win flagging the arrival of the first Premier League superstar. Unfortunately for Leeds, that stardom would be achieved with the team they had beaten to the final Division One title. A falling out with Wilkinson saw Cantona cross the divide that November to the horror of the Leeds support. Seeing him inspire Manchester United to be the dominant force to replace Liverpool at the top of the game was a bitter pill for many to swallow.

The intervening years saw the two club’s fortunes diverge once more. Regular top-five finishes and European runs for both throughout the 90s stopped as Leeds imploded before relegation in 2004 and the idiom ‘doing a Leeds’ became part of the accepted lexicon for any club who financially over-stretched itself.

And while Liverpool fans may argue they had their problems, it’s a safe bet that any Leeds supporter would gladly have swapped Tom Hicks and George Gillett for any of Ken Bates, Gulf Finance House or Massimo Cellino, let alone the two European Cups, FA Cup and League Cup gathered while Leeds bounced around the Championship and League One.

The changing landscape of football means it will be nigh on impossible for this Leeds side to make the sort of impact their predecessors did. A period of consolidation is the likely aim for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Yet, with the stability that an ambitious but prudent owner in the shape of Andrea Radrizzani has brought, there is the feeling that like 30 years ago, the future is bright.

And after Jurgen Klopp’s men finally put their own ghosts from 1990 to bed, tomorrow’s game feels more like a beginning than an end for both..