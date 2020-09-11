Close

Thirty years on, how the paths of a title-winning Liverpool and promoted Leeds last collided

Liverpool and Leeds meet in the Premier League tomorrow for the first time in the league in 16 years but it's not the first time teh clubs have met as champions of England's top two divisions

Liverpool and Leeds meet in the Premier League tomorrow for the first time in the league in 16 years but it's not the first time teh clubs have met as champions of England's top two divisions (Jurgen Klopp photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) (Marcelo Bielsa Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Leeds meet in the Premier League tomorrow for the first time in the league in 16 years but it's not the first time teh clubs have met as champions of England's top two divisions (Jurgen Klopp photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) (Marcelo Bielsa Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Leeds meet in the Premier League tomorrow for the first time in the league in 16 years but it's not the first time teh clubs have met as champions of England's top two divisions (Jurgen Klopp photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) (Marcelo Bielsa Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A new season begins and it’s a tale of two champions. For Liverpool, the season starts with a test against a freshly promoted side looking to make their mark and for Leeds, a long top-flight absence will be ended by a trip to Merseyside.

But for September 2020, swap August 1990. And while Division Two winners Leeds did indeed travel to the city of Liverpool to open their season thirty years ago, it was for a clash against Everton while League Champions Liverpool were also on the road, facing Dave Basset’s Sheffield United, who Leeds had pipped to their title three months previously.

It’s a strange quirk of fate that the last three times Leeds have been promoted to the top flight (1964, 1990 and 2020), Liverpool have won the league above. And there’s been a strange intertwining of the club's fortunes since.

The small crowd gathered outside Marcelo Bielsa's modest terraced home counted down the minutes until the door opened and the man set to re-energise this season's Premier League emerged into an overcast July evening. Eventually, their patience was rewarded. Suddenly, a beaming Bielsa was no longer inside his one-bedroom flat above a sweet shop but down in its stone-walled back yard, exchanging elbow bumps and posing for selfies with his adoring neighbours in the Yorkshire market town of Wetherby.