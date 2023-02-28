Third time’s the charm – talk of Jose Mourinho going back to Chelsea if Graham Potter is sacked

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a sensational return to Chelsea if Graham Potter is fired from his position.

Potter still has the support of the club hierarchy, though it remains to be seen how long that lasts after three defeats in a row and a crucial Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund to come next week.

Potter is the heavy favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, prompting speculation over his possible replacement, and former boss Mourinho keeps cropping up.

The current Roma manager has had two previous spells with Chelsea, bringing plenty of success both times despite leaving under a shadow on both occasions, but his last two Premier League jobs - with Manchester United and Tottenham - ended in embarrassing fashion, reducing his stock in England.

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano, though, believes Mourinho's main desire is to return to the Premier League.

While discussing manager Simone Inzaghi's future at Inter Milan, Cassano told Bobo TV, via Sport Witness: “If Inzaghi were to be fired, I would rule out the return of Jose Mourinho. If an offer from the Premier League were to arrive, the Special One would choose England.

"The fans fell in love with his attitude (in Italy), but he intends to leave, and for me, he can only go back to Chelsea."