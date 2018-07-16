Thierry Henry has announced that he will be leaving his punditry role with Sky Sports in order to pursue opportunities in management.

Thierry Henry steps down from punditry role with Sky Sports to concentrate on coaching career

The legendary French striker has been combining his TV duties with his role as assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with Belgium, but today confirmed that he will now solely concentrate on his coaching career.

"Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football," Henry said in a social media statement.

"These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager.

"It is with sadness, therefore, that I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal.

"I would like to thank everyone at Sky for making me feel so welcome and at ease throughout my time with them and I wish them all the best for the future. Great memories."

