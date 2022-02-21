‘They’re human beings’ – Brighton boss defends Shane Duffy and Robert Sanchez after fight

Brighton and Hove Albion's Shane Duffy (left) argues with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton on Saturday.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has refused to criticise Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy after his onfield spat with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on Saturday.

Without defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster due to suspension and injury respectively - Brighton endured a frustrating afternoon, epitomised by a first-half fight which ended with an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat to the Premier League strugglers.

Recalled centre-back Duffy responded by pushing his goalkeeper in the chest after Sanchez vented his displeasure following a collision between the pair as they dealt with a ball into the box.

Albion head coach Graham Potter, who took full responsibility for the heavy loss, said: "I think that sums up the frustration, sums up the disappointment," he said of the incident.

"They're human beings and they both care a lot, they probably just didn't channel it in the best way.

"But I'm not going to be critical of them, I just want to try and help them because they weren't the best versions of themselves in that instance."

According to the Daily Mail, the pair continued their argument in the tunnel at half-time with the Seagulls 2-0 down. The pair had to be separated after more shoving and pushing with damage made to a wall.

