'They're going to be in a very strong position' - Gary Neville on the big advantage Man United will have this summer

Gary Neville believes Manchester United could have an advantage in the transfer market this summer, as he predicts the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will have a big impact on big-money signings.

With uncertainty hovering over the game as it attempts to restart following the shutdown in March, Neville believes his former club could be well placed to make an impact in what is certain to be a transformed transfer window.

United's huge financial machine may allow them to push for deals that will be beyond some of their rivals, with Neville telling Sky Sports that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have an opportunity to make some bold moves for fresh talent.

"Manchester United will be one of the clubs that still has the ability to do some business," he stated. "They still need to add three, four, five players of real quality to that and Manchester United are in a position to be able to capitalise this summer in the transfer market. And they may be able to do business with clubs in the past where Manchester United have found it difficult in the last few years to get prices down, to keep wages down.

"They are going to be in a very strong position to hold their nerve this summer, and this is going to be a really important summer for Manchester United."

Solskjaer believes transfer business will be impacted by the coronavirus crisis, as he suggested he will still be keen to make additions where possible.

"We're always looking to improve the squad and this uncertainty in the market now, who knows how football is going to be and how the market is going to be, but I'm very happy with the squad I've got," he stated.

"I think today's world is different to what it was two months ago. We've got to adjust to that and there are clubs out there struggling more than us financially. But it's still a new world and the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it was going to be."

Online Editors