‘They were not good enough’ – Erik ten Hag refuses to defend Man United players after Europa League flop

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refused to defend his players as they crashed out of the Europa League after a 3-0 defeat against Sevilla.

The 5-2 aggregate defeat was another low point in a season of huge highs and lows for United, as he suggested their opponents in this quarter-final had “more passion” than his own as they turned in an error strewn display.

Ten Hag admitted the level of performance was not acceptable for a United side as he insisted the players need to improve when pressure is applied.

"We have to do better, that's the demand,” he declared. “We were not composed, not calm. We didn't beat the press, when you do there are so many spaces behind, and it was obvious at the start how to do it.

"We lost the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness, that's difficult to win games.

"We can't run away from it. On Sunday we have another opportunity and have to step up and show more character and personality.

"It's about the players on the pitch. They have to perform, I believe in them and trust them but they have to show it and they were not good enough.

"We have shown on so many occasions good things but tonight we weren't ready for the game. At this level, playing for Manchester United, you have to be ready for every game.

"This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away - we have to blame ourselves. It's gone, we can't change it. We have to look forward to Sunday, that's the next opportunity."

Former Ireland defender Richard Dunne suggested the future for United is uncertain, with the ownership of the club in a state of flux as the Glazer family continue to stall on a potential sale.

"That (question) has been there for as long as the Glazers have been there,” declared Dunne on Virgin Media Sport.

"Nobody wants them there, none of the fans want them there. They have always been the main problem at Man United and over a period of time, they have mustered a squad that isn’t good enough.

“The problem that Erik ten Hag has is the attitude of that squad, the culture at that club now.

“Manchester United should be looking the best. Not one of those players would get into the Man City squad or the Arsenal squad.

"Man United thought they were in a title race a couple of weeks ago and from that point they have fallen apart, lost of a load of games. They are out of the title race and out of Europe now.

"They have a game against a really, really good Brighton side at the weekend (FA Cup semi-final) and that amazing first season (for Ten Hag) quickly turns around.

"The reality is they need a new goalie, need a new centre-back, need more full-backs, need a centre forward and if the Glazers stay there, that’s not going for them. That’s their biggest problem.”