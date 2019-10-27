'They played like Champions' - Roy Keane hails Liverpool following win over Spurs

Keane, speaking in his role as pundit for Sky Sports, felt Liverpool fully deserved their win.

"Over the course of the game they were by far the better team," said Keane.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but they played like champions."

Roy Keane in the Sky Sports studio

Jurgen Klopp's men were rocked after only a minute of play, when Heung-min Son's shot was deflected onto the crossbar only for Harry Kane to head home the rebound and give Tottenham the lead.

But Liverpool levelled through Jordan Henderson in the 52nd minute before Sadio Mane won the Reds a penalty which was converted by Mohamed Salah on 75 minutes.

Keane also criticised the performance of Spurs full-back Serge Aurier, who gave away the penalty that handed Liverpool the win.

"You got to know the players you're up against. Mane was clever. But this full back (Aurier), he's a disaster," he said.

