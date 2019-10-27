Sport Premier League

Sunday 27 October 2019

'They played like Champions' - Roy Keane hails Liverpool following win over Spurs

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (11) celebrates as he scores his team's second goal from a penalty with Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (11) celebrates as he scores his team's second goal from a penalty with Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Stephen Bennett

Roy Keane claimed Liverpool "played like champions" in their 2-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham.

Keane, speaking in his role as pundit for Sky Sports, felt Liverpool fully deserved their win.

"Over the course of the game they were by far the better team," said Keane.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but they played like champions."

Roy Keane in the Sky Sports studio

Jurgen Klopp's men were rocked after only a minute of play, when Heung-min Son's shot was deflected onto the crossbar only for Harry Kane to head home the rebound and give Tottenham the lead.

But Liverpool levelled through Jordan Henderson in the 52nd minute before Sadio Mane won the Reds a penalty which was converted by Mohamed Salah on 75 minutes.

Keane also criticised the performance of Spurs full-back Serge Aurier, who gave away the penalty that handed Liverpool the win.

"You got to know the players you're up against. Mane was clever. But this full back (Aurier), he's a disaster," he said.

