‘They miss something they had before’ Liverpool issues down to Sadio Mane and Darwin Nunez, says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes the exit of Sadio Mane and arrival of replacement Darwin Nunez have contributed to Liverpool's poor start to the season.

Another disappointing display saw the Reds draw 3-3 with Brighton at Anfield. The hosts had gone 2-0 down before fighting back to lead, only for Leandro Trossard to complete a hat-trick in a six-goal thriller.

Liverpool sit on 10 points after seven games and Wenger believes Liverpool's failure to replace Mane this summer, and Nunez's inconsistent start, have been key to their struggles.

"It's difficult to understand," he told beIN Sports. "They have the same core (group of players), same type of game.

"They are less efficient in winning the ball back than before. Nunez, at the moment, hasn't worked out for them and they made a big investment. He's sitting on the bench.

"They lost Mane, who was a top-level, big-game player. He had something (about him), an aggressive attitude and determination. He'd score no matter what happens, he'd make things happen.

"It's difficult to measure how much (his departure) takes away. They miss something they had before."

