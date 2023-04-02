‘They just do not turn up’ – Gary Neville believes Man United are lacking when it comes to big away days

Gary Neville believes Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs to get his players performing away from home after their hopes of a top-four finish suffered a hammer blow following a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle.

Joe Willock and Callum Wilson combined to head Newcastle firmly into the race for Champions League qualification as they leapfrogged Manchester United into third place.

Willock’s 65th-minute header, his third goal of the season, and a second from substitute Wilson two minutes from time inflicted just a second defeat in 17 games in all competitions on Erik ten Hag’s side and gained a measure of revenge for February’s Carabao Cup final heartache at Wembley.

It was a deserved 2-0 victory for the Magpies, who created the better chances in the game and might have gone ahead through Alexander Isak, Sean Longstaff and Willock before they broke the deadlock in front of a crowd of 52,268.

They are now level on 50 points – one more than they collected during the whole of the last campaign – with United but have a significantly better goal difference, with both having 11 games to play.

It was a big defeat for United and club legend Neville doesn’t believe the Red Devils perform away from home.

"If you had said at the start of the season, after those first few games, this is where Manchester United would be, you would snap their hand off," Neville told Sky Sports.

"With the squad they have, Europa League, a trophy in the bag, semi-final of the FA Cup and top four, that is brilliant, well done. I think you can still say that.

"But there are emerging signs away from home, in the big games, when you really have to turn up and show that spirit, that fight, that courage to play, and have the quality to play, there is more evidence that they are not good enough in these type of matches.

"They can still go on to have a good season. Manchester United have responded many times. But they have been well beaten today, let us be clear.

"They play Brentford and Everton in the next week. If they get six points, they look like they are in a great position again.

"But they are not fooling anyone in terms of the bigger picture of where they need to go. Erik ten Hag will know that they need to make sure they continue to improve, but there are worrying signs in these big matches away from home."

Neville was disappointed by their display at Newcastle, with United’s hopes of a top-four finish now looking fragile.

"They just do not turn up. They were never in that game today,” added Neville.

"You are thinking they are going to improve in the second half, but they did not. They were really poor in the second half as well as the first half. They deserved to get beaten.

"Newcastle did want it more. When you look at Manchester United's season, I am happy overall. But you have got to turn up in the big games away from home. You have to know you can play well in the biggest games.

"Barcelona away was an outlier. They played really well in Barcelona. But other than that, against the top teams, they have not shown up. There is too much evidence now. If you cannot play in the big games for Manchester United, you have no chance.

"Erik ten Hag needs to work out which ones he can take forward and which ones he can't."