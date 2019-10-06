Gary Neville has hit out at the Man United hierarchy after the Red Devils slumped to defeat at Newcastle.

'They have cocked this up over many years' - Gary Neville points fingers after Man United's latest defeat

Steve Bruce's side secured a 1-0 win, which leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in 12th with just nine points after eight games, 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has come in for criticism for his role in Man United's slump, and speaking after the game on Sky Sports, club legend Gary Neville gave a scathing assessment of the team's decision-makers.

"Away from home, they're not set up to win in a sense of the mentality. They let games drift, I think they play OK in games, but they're not ruthless, they're not clinical," he said on Sky Sports.

"The quality is not right, the depth of their squad is not good enough and they have taken a step back.

"Their recruitment has been bad now and woeful. They need five or six top players into that squad, and are going to cost a lot."

Neville added: "They (club board) have cocked this up over many years. They cocked it up, they are responsibility for this, with poor recruitment and selection of managers."

Manchester United's third league defeat of the season leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

They were without the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard against the Magpies, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the absence of senior players is "no excuse".

He said on Sky Sports: "We're disappointed, of course we are. We do lack quite a few key players but that's no excuse now.

"The players work hard, they ran their socks off, at the moment we're in a position we're not used to.

"Some of them lack that little bit of composure and confidence in the last bit, and you can tell. We don't create enough chances to win a game of football."

He added: "The first half was very poor, that's the poorest we've been. Second half we dominated but we didn't create enough."

Asked what the solution is, the former United striker said: "That's the million dollar question. Luckily for us it's now the international break and we have time to evaluate what's been going on the first eight games. Many other games have been very similar.

"It's my responsibility. I need to sort the heads out, that's the main thing, because young boys maybe lacking confidence they need some help from the experienced players and the staff."

Solskjaer refused to give a timescale on how long it might take to get United back on track, but vowed "we'll get there".

He added: "It will take however long it will have to take. It's a journey that we've started on, and the culture is getting there. It's a delight to work with the lads. I can't give you any time but we'll get there.

"We've given ourselves a big, big uphill task to get among the top four, never mind the top six, this season, but it's tight and we've just got to get a run together and get the confidence back in the boys."

Asked if those at the top at United understood that it would take time to turn things around, Solskjaer said: "Yeah, we've come together and discussed the direction we're going.

"We'll have these days, we have these downs. Disappointing but we'll keep on working and we know where we want to get to."

Online Editors