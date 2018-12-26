'They deserve it. They win games' - Pep Guardiola gives honest assessment after Man City's title race slip-up

Pep Guardiola says that Liverpool and Spurs 'deserve' to be ahead of Man City in the table after his side slipped to their second shock defeat of the Christmas period.

Man City went down 2-1 to Leicester City this afternoon just four days after a surprise 3-2 loss at home to Crystal Palace, with the reigning champions now seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

When asked about the increasing gap between his team and Liverpool, Guardiola - whose Man City outfit now trail second-place Spurs by one point - was honest in his response.

"They deserve it," he said.

"They win games, we don't win games so the gap increases. Last season we were very consistent and this season, especially Liverpool and Tottenham, they are so good. We have enough points to be champions but the problem is that the other teams have a lot and they are better than us in this moment."

For the second game in-a-row, Man City took the lead before ultimately losing and Guardiola lameted the fact that his team didn't press home their advantage when they were on top.

"It was the same as Crystal Palace," Guardiola said.

"We started well and scored. Then they scored and we tried to overcome it and we didn't. When we were in front, maybe we had a bit of a lack of power to create more chances. The game was there and at the end, they scored a fantastic goal."

The Man City midfield looked a little short without the injured Fernandinho, and Guardiola said that it is up to him to rework his team to ensure that they don't fall further behind Liverpool, with a blockbuster clash at the Ethiad on January 3 still to come.

"I have to try and find a solution," Guardiola said.

"Fernandinho is not playing because he is injured so we have to overcome it. Gundogan played good. We don't have a player like Fernandinho in his position and we have to think about how we solve it."

