Roy Keane has accused Man United players of throwing Jose Mourinho 'under the bus' after he was sacked as manager earlier this week.

Roy Keane has accused Man United players of throwing Jose Mourinho 'under the bus' after he was sacked as manager earlier this week.

'They are very weak human beings' - Roy Keane blasts modern footballers and has cutting words for Man United stars

Mourinho left the club after a disappointing first half to the season, with a number of players struggling to perform in recent weeks. While the 55-year-old has come in for plenty of criticism for how he handled the Old Trafford job, others have pointed the finger at Man United's underperforming stars.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio 5 Live, Keane tore into the Red Devils' players and said they played a big part in Mourinho's failure at the club.

"You would fall out with these players," he said.

"The players got away with murder. They hide behind the manager. They have thrown him under the bus.

"Players who turn up overweight, do not train properly and are not producing – for some to down tools, shame on some of those players. I am not José’s biggest fan, but I can’t tolerate footballers who hide behind agents, their pals in the media - it is a bit of a joke."

Keane also took aim at modern footballers in general, saying that the majority are 'very weak human beings'.

"Whatever has gone on at the club, when you go on the pitch – particularly at a big club like United – you go out and give your all, no excuses," he said.

"This idea that these players are upset … it is not just United, but the modern player. They are not just weak players, but are very weak human beings. You cannot say a word to them. Players are quick to hide behind social media, their cars and their girlfriends, the whole lot."

Online Editors