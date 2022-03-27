| 2.4°C Dublin

They are the perfect fit but Liverpool could cope without star Mo Salah

Liverpool's Mo Salah. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Expand

Liverpool's Mo Salah. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jonathan Wilson

The immediate thought is that it cannot happen. Mo Salah, the embodiment of this glorious period of Liverpool’s history, cannot be allowed to leave: the club have to give him whatever he wants. Just make sure he stays, keeps rattling along at 20-odd goals a season, many of which will be stunning, keeps delighting both fans and neutrals with his verve and imagination.

But the immediate thought may not be helpful: no player is ever irreplaceable. There is a sentimental appeal to the idea that a player and a club have a special relationship, particularly when that player has been instrumental in a club’s rise, as Salah has been for Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp. But circumstances change. Liverpool’s history is a study in the importance of not becoming unduly attached to heroes, of moving players on at the right time.

