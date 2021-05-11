'They are so special' - Pep Guardiola hails his players as Manchester City are crowned Premier League champions

Manchester City fans celebrate at the Etihad Stadium, after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions following Manchester United's home defeat to Leicester

Manchester City have been confirmed as the 2020-21 Premier League champions after Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City this evening.

City missed the opportunity to secure a third league title under Pep Guardiola on Saturday when a missed penalty from Sergio Aguero proved costly as Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

United beat Aston Villa on Sunday and needed another victory to delay the celebrations once again - but a side showing 10 changes could not see off the Foxes, who took an early lead through a fine volley from teenager Luke Thomas which was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood's neat finish.

Caglar Soyuncu headed in a corner midway through the second half to secure all three points, which left City as champions with three games still to play.

Expand Close Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Even if United, set for a rescheduled league match against Liverpool on Thursday as well as the Europa League final, could have produced the required performance, it would have only delayed City's seemingly inevitable march towards the title.

Guardiola will now take his side to Newcastle on Friday safe in the knowledge of having delivered another major trophy back to the Etihad Stadium, reclaiming the league crown from Liverpool.

City, though, will also have European dominance firmly in their sights, with the chance to set the record straight when they tackle Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29.

Guardiola said: "This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.

"They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced - and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless.

"Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient."

The manager continued: "That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year.

"Not forgetting of course, all the staff across our organisation who work to make this club the success it is.

"Whether that's been from the offices at the City Football Academy or working from home, the efforts of every employee in such trying circumstances have contributed to this achievement."

Ilkay Gundogan tweeted: "Champions of England... again. I would have preferred to celebrate this moment after an own game, but I take it anyway. What a season!"