'They are scavengers' - Gary Neville passionately attacks Man United owners over Super League proposal

Gary Neville has slammed the owners of Manchester United and the other Premier League sides who are planning to launch a European Super League.

Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Spurs are aiming to join with elite clubs from Spain and Italy to start a new competition to rival the Champions League.

The proposal has been widely condemned by football fans and speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Gary Neville passionately aired his views against it.

The Man United legend also took aim at the Glazer Family, who own the club, saying that they are 'scavengers' who should be 'booted out' of English football.

“When I woke up and saw the statement and it had Joel Glazer’s name on it, I thought this was a big problem,” Neville said.

“He doesn’t put his name on anything that man. He is intelligent, he knows what he wants and he has parked his weasels and he has come out and it made me think, ‘This is serious’.

“He is not backing down, he will try and push this through and, once he puts his name on it, he is going to try and force this through. They (the Glazers) have been through hell in the early years at Manchester United, they withstood it, stood it out and they don’t care, so when I saw his name on it I really worried."

"I stayed pretty quiet in terms of the Glazer family over the years," Neville continued.

"I stayed quiet because when the club were taken over as a PLC, you knew it could be bought and it was out of the control of everybody, a completely different market, generally in life, and I always thought, ‘What’s the answer to the Glazers? Who takes them out, Russia, China, state money, for the two or three billion quid it would need?’.

“I’ve stayed quiet on the basis that it’s still Man United, I can still watch the lads play, I can be happy and I can be sad, I’m still watching football in this country.

“If they take dividends out, all right, it’s dividends, I can live with it slightly. What I can’t live with is attacking every single football fan in this country. They have stepped over the mark, they are scavengers and they need booting out of this football club and booting out of this country. We have got to come together now, it might be too late.

“There will be people at Man United, fans that were arguing 15 years ago that will say it’s too late, but it’s never too late. We have got to stop this. It is absolutely critical we do.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said he believes supporters and those within football can stop the Super League getting off the ground.

“My message to everyone is that these clubs think this is a done deal, I don’t think it is,” he said.

“Supporters up and down this country can stop it and I really do believe it. At the forefront of that will be Liverpool because I have seen it before.

“We have tribalism in this country, we have rivalry and that is what makes the game the way it is and that is what we love.

“Football fans get together – all of us in TV, pundits, players, managers get together and stop this.

“It can be stopped and I am convinced of it. Going forward that is what we need, marches on stadiums, supporters getting together, it should not be allowed to happen.”

PA Media