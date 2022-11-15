‘They are not my friends’ – Cristiano Ronaldo has a go at former team-mates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles as he arrives for a Portugal training session yesterday. Portugal will play Nigeria Thursday in a friendly match in Lisbon before departing to Qatar on Friday for the World Cup. Photo: Armando Franca/AP Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo took aim in his controversial interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored at former United team-mates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

He said the duo, who have criticised the Portugal attacker in recent weeks, were “not my friends”.

“You should ask this question to him [Rooney],” Ronaldo said when asked about his former colleague’s comments. “But I don’t know, I don’t know why he criticises me so bad.

“Probably, because he finished his career in thirties. So, I’m still playing high level. I’m not gonna say that I’m looking better than him, which is true, but…!”

He continued: “It’s hard to listen [to] that kind of criticism and negativity about people who play with you. For example, Gary Neville, as well. They are not my friends.

“It’s easy to criticise, I don’t know if you have a job in television that they must criticise to be more famous, I really don’t understand.

“I think they take advantage of [my profile] because they are not stupid and I really understand that I have to carry on with my life with criticism [and] when the people speak good about you, but it’s hard when you see people who were in the dressing room with you criticising that way.”

Neville took to Twitter to say: 'Anyone for dinner?' in response to Ronaldo's comments about them not being friends or socialising together shortly after the new footage from the interview became public.

Ronaldo has joined up with the Portugal squad for the World Cup and insisted his “absolute focus” is on the national team amid a furore over his interview.



