Liverpool kicked off the January transfer window with a big money signing to strengthen their defence but Eamon Dunphy thinks that Jurgen Klopp missed a big opportunity to fortify his rearguard last summer by failing to make a goalkeeping change.

Liverpool kicked off the January transfer window with a big money signing to strengthen their defence but Eamon Dunphy thinks that Jurgen Klopp missed a big opportunity to fortify his rearguard last summer by failing to make a goalkeeping change.

'They are dummies at Liverpool' - Eamon Dunphy on the big transfer mistake Jurgen Klopp made last summer

Liverpool agreed a £75m deal to bring Southampton centre back Virgil van Dijk to Anfield, in a move that could be crucial in solving the team's defensive woes - but Dunphy thinks that Klopp's side is still lacking quality in a crucial area.

With Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to convince between the sticks for Liverpool, Dunphy feels that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford would have been an ideal signing for the Reds last summer. Instead, Pickford was signed from Sunderland by Everton for £30m and carried over his impressive form from last season into the current campaign.

Speaking on Game On on 2FM last night, the RTE pundit called Liverpool 'dummies' for allowing their Merseyside rivals to bring in the 23-year-old. "The goal-keeping problem will make his life more difficult [for van Dijk]," Dunphy said.

"You have to have a relationship [with the goalkeeper] and there is nobody to play alongside him. If they had bought Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m in the summer. They are dummies at Liverpool. It was obvious and Ronald Koeman went and got him. Liverpool were the team who were crying out for him because he is a top goalkeeper. Everybody knew it." Dunphy also had praise van Dijk, but questioned whether he was the kind of leader that Liverpool need at the heart of their defence.

"I think it is a lot of money," he said. "We know he is a good footballer, he is comfortable on the ball and good in the air. What we don't know is whether he is a player who will marshal the defence and at set-pieces make sure that everyone is where they should be. The skill-set that Tony Adams, John Terry or Nemanja Vidic had is what Liverpool really require.

"We have to see with van Dijk, whether he is a committed leader at the back."

Online Editors