'There will be no escape for Liverpool' - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher assess the Premier League title race

Gary Neville believes the pressure is building around Liverpool as they aim to end their 29-year wait for a league title triumph will be a huge obstacle in their battle with Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's players turned in an edgy display as they drew 1-1 with Leicester at Anfield on Wednesday, as they missed an opportunity to open up a seven point lead at the top of the table.

With tension rising at Anfield, Neville has told Sky Sports that Liverpool will need to deal with that tension if they are to prevail in their battle with City.

"I know some ex-Liverpool players said the expectation and fan emotion should be a real enjoyment, but there will be no escape for them over the next few months," stated Neville.

"They are going to have to handle it every single second and every single minute of every single day. That is a positive because they are in the title race, but it can wear you down and your legs start to go.

"You need your experienced players in the dressing room to drag you through, but Liverpool do not have a great deal of experience.

"So they will have to rely on Jurgen Klopp and his experiences with Dortmund to be able to navigate and maybe some of the players' experience from last time that they had under Brendan Rodgers to navigate where they went wrong, how they made mistakes, how they can get it right this time.

"For City, they just have to keep the pressure on. If City keep close within the last five games, I think they will win it. If it comes down to nerve in the last five games, City will win it.

"But I do think at this moment of time that City are making mistakes and Liverpool look like they are making less. And Liverpool could pull clear a little bit and that could be a problem for City, they might just get far enough in front to be able to cause City a bigger problem."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also suggests tension will play a role in the title race, as he believes City will bounce back from their shock defeat against Newcastle last Tuesday.

"If any Liverpool supporter thinks they are just going to win the next 14 games, it's just not going to be like that," said Sky Sports pundit Carragher. "They will not play well every game because there will be nerves and tension the closer you get.

"I don't think it's the time to be thinking about the title. Get the next month out of the way and then March and April is the time when, if you do make mistakes it's difficult to come back.

"Even with City losing at Newcastle they are not out of it. It's not the end of the world if you drop points now, there is time to make it up, but when February is done and we are getting into March then we are into the run-in."

