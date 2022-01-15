'There is something amiss' - Roy Keane questions Marcus Rashford after Man United slip up at Aston Villa

Roy Keane suggested Manchester United were 'weak' as they allowed Aston Villa to come back from two goals down to snatch a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw courtesy of a late goal from debutant Philippe Coutinho.

Having started the week by edging through to the FA Cup third round with a somewhat fortuitous win, Ralf Rangnick’s side looked on course for another hard-fought victory against Villa on Saturday evening.

A howler from Emiliano Martinez gifted Bruno Fernandes an early opener and the stand-in captain fired United further ahead at Villa Park, only for new boy Coutinho’s introduction to spark a fightback.

The former Liverpool star was involved in the build-up to Jacob Ramsey’s thumping strike, with the 20-year-old academy graduate then crossing for the Barcelona loanee to level in front of the Holte End on his Villa debut.

Keane suggested Villa's fight back highlighted the vulnerabilities in Rangnick's team, with the former United skipper unimpressed by their lack of killer instinct.

"It shows you their shortcomings," Keane said of United on Sky Sports. "I always say the table doesn't lie and where are they know? Seventh says it all. There is quality in the side, but there is still that bit of a weakness.

"Even when United were 2-0 up, you think United need to break their momentum. Someone go down with an injury, make a foul and when you look at the Villa goals, there was no aggression from United.

"This team have to learn how to win more matches, but we have seen this so many times with these players. When you are two goals up, it's always disappointing when you don't win the game.

"The needed that bit of steel that this United team doesn't have. Villa gambled at the end and you have to give them some credit for getting the two goals."

Keane went on to suggest there are big questions to solve at United when their permanent manager is appointed next summer, as he suggested striker Marcus Rashford is among those who has slipped back in recent times.

"If the culture isn't right for Man United in terms of the pace of training or the tempo, people's attitudes, if that's not right, you are going to notice it," added Keane. "To me, there is still something missing at Manchester United. Too many loose ends.

"We talk about (Jadon) Sancho and Rashford... United have to get to the bottom of it. Rashford has done amazing things in the last few years on and off the pitch, but clearly there is something amiss.

"I look at him on Monday night and the lights were on, but there was no one at home. The kid looked lost. There is something amiss.

"It might not be anything to do with the football pitch. It might be something off it and the club have to help him."