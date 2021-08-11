| 18.5°C Dublin

There is one big question mark hanging over Liverpool ahead of the new season

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Expand

LIVERPOOL are capable of reclaiming the Premier League title this season – but a huge question mark hovers over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The return of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from long-term injuries, along with the signing of Ibrahima Konate, should solidify the defensive line and erase one problem area in the team.

Still, I look at the other end of the field and question whether Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can get their burners fired up once again.

